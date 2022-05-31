Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,400 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,752,000. Boeing accounts for about 8.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 134,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

