Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,801,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 205,337 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 93,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

