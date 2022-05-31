ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.99. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 426.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in ITT by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 78,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in ITT by 1,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 27,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

