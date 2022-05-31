Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

