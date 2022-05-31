Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.