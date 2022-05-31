Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $136.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.25.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.