Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.23 ($158.31).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €112.54 ($121.01) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.10.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

