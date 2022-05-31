JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.84% of JFrog worth $50,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of JFrog by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
FROG opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About JFrog (Get Rating)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
