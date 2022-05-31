Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 46.7% in May

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

