JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

JOAN opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $337.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

