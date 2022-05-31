JOE (JOE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.80 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. JOE has a total market cap of $93.85 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 272,507,479 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

