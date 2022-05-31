Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,550 ($32.26) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($26.70) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,350 ($29.73).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,131 ($26.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,062.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,996.05. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,231 ($40.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($29.72) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($445.79).

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.