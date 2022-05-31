Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 13,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PFSI traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 473,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

