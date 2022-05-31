Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,140 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $9,519,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

