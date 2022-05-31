Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $280.64 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

