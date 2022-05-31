Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

