Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

