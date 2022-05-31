JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DHER opened at €37.44 ($40.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.98 and its 200-day moving average is €63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($145.11).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

