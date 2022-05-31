JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €37.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.54) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.95) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($118.28) to €89.00 ($95.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $36.84 on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

