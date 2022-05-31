JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 335

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

