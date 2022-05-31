Kadena Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00007002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $409.88 million and $32.91 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $864.97 or 0.02730845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00527979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,802,448 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.