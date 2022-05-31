Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 936,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 566.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $$19.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Kakaku.com has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

