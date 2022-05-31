Kattana (KTN) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

Kattana (KTN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003586 BTC on exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $180,652.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.64 or 0.03993667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

