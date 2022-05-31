Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. 47,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

