Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys Shares of 85,000 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Progress Software comprises approximately 2.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

