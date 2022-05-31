Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $619.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

