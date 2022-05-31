Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Invests $500,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,791,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $94.87. 37,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

