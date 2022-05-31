Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $756.49. 540,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,771,788. The firm has a market cap of $783.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $912.68.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.