KeyCorp Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.