KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $281,430.39 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $281,430.39 and approximately $2,883.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.68 or 0.03634705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00522770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008188 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

