Klimatas (KTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,499.12 and $48.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

