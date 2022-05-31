KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

