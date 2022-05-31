Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.49

Kryll (KRL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $810,587.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,257,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

