Kusama Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $81.74 or 0.00254650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $692.33 million and approximately $122.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

