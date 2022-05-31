Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.64.
Several research firms have weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 482,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
