Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ladder Capital by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.