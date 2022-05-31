LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the 3rd line treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of 2nd line metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer and/or glioblastoma multiforme.

