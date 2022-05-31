Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $66,056.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

