Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $18.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Latham Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

