Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

