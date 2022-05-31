Leelyn Smith LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

