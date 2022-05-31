Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,088,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter.
SPYV stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $42.99.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
