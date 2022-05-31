Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

