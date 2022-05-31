Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

