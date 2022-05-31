Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.2 days.

Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

