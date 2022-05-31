Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.2 days.
Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.
About Li Ning (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.