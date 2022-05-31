LikeCoin Trading Down 15.8% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $14,833.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,808.18 or 1.00096096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,324,750 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

