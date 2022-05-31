Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Bank of America began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $267.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 79,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $269,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,393,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,338,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe bought 29,628 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,046,433 shares of company stock worth $10,320,391. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

