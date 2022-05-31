Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $164.66 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012872 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.