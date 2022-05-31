Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LOCC remained flat at $$9.62 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,766. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

