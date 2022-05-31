Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.50. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

