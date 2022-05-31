Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.50. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)
