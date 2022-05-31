Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.